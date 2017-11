14 Westport Ave. in Norwalk sold for $2.9M

Philipos Properties has bought 14 Westport Ave., a 32,000-square-foot Class B office building in downtown Norwalk, for $2.9 million.

Built in 1985 and located at Route 1 and East Avenue, the three-story property is 30 percent leased. Constellation Health Services, which occupies 9,783 square feet, is the building’s sole tenant.

Watermill Westport LLC, the property’s seller, was represented in the transaction by RHYS, while DVB Commercial represented the buyer, Philipos Properties.