Pitney Bowes in internet of things collaboration with Arrow Electronics

Pitney Bowes Inc. has signed an agreement with Arrow Electronics, a provider of engineering, integration and supply chain services, in which the companies will collaborate on a solution that will enable municipalities to securely gather and analyze data collected through internet of things devices to improve physical infrastructure efficiencies.

Cities and municipalities face the challenge of making their infrastructure smarter, according to Pitney Bowes. “With the increase of connected devices – from mobile devices to transactions to sensors – the internet of things is generating data that can be used to produce valuable insights about cities, how they operate, where they can improve, and what’s the best process to facilitate enhancements.”

According to the companies, the alliance will leverage Pitney Bowes’ Confirm Intelligent Infrastructure Management and the Arrow Connect platform into a new solution to “quickly, efficiently and securely process and analyze (internet of things)-generated data captured through Arrow’s broad array of infrastructure sensors.”

For example, Confirm can receive communications from things such as storm drain sensors, to monitor the water and silt levels in the drainage network for a given area. “If the data identifies that there is a blockage or failure in the drainage network, which indicates an increased risk of flooding, the city would be notified and crews can be automatically sent to investigate and resolve the issue, ensuring that the city is kept flood-free,” according to a press release.