Fairfield County’s newest eatery, Blue Wave Taco, opened this morning at 7 a.m. at 205 Boston Post Road in Darien.

Promoting itself as a “coastal drive thru food hut serving killer tacos, burritos and much, much more,” Blue Wave Taco also offers delivery and catering services.

With a surfer lingo-inspired menu, Blue Wave Taco offers such choices as the “Reefer” (a taco filled with sautéed mahi, chopped cabbage, pico and surf sauce), the “Weed Beach Burrito” (scrambled eggs, potatoes, smashed tortilla chips, American cheese and a choice of bacon or Taylor ham) and the “Righteous Quesadilla” (charred chicken, black bean puree, corn, cheddar and surf sauce).

The dessert menu includes the “Cowabunga Cup” (a vanilla ice cream scoop, Oreo crumble and whipped cream) and the “Blue Tsunami” (a coconut ice cream scoop topped with Tropical Punch Pop Rocks).