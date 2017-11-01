Stew Leonard’s debuts same-day Instacart delivery service

Stew Leonard’s has introduced Stew’s Fresh Delivery Powered by Instacart, a same-day delivery service available to households within a 20- to 30-minute drive of the grocery chain’s stores, which includes locations in Norwalk, Danbury and Newington in Connecticut and Yonkers, Farmingdale and East Meadow in New York.

Customers using this service can fill their items in virtual carts and the merchandise is then gathered by Instacart’s shoppers. Delivery options ranging from a same-day two-hour window or up to seven days in advance. According to the Norwalk-headquartered company, customers who sign up for Stew’s Fresh Delivery by Feb. 1, 2018 using the code “stewsexpress” will have free delivery on orders over $35 for up to a year.

“One hundred years ago, my grandfather delivered fresh milk from Norwalk’s Clover Farms dairy to our local customers,” said Stew Leonard Jr., the company’s president and CEO. “In 1969, my father first opened Stew Leonard’s and we now welcome more than 20 million shoppers to our six stores every year. But our family also recognizes that today’s shoppers value the convenience that comes along with home-delivery.”