ENTA renovates Middletown office, to add physician

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP has signed a letter of intent to extend its lease for 10 years at 75 Crystal Run Road in Middletown, where the specialty ear, nose, throat, allergy and audiology practice will complete renovations to its office space and add a physician in 2018.

The lease deal with landlord Westage Cos. was announced by officials at ENTA’s Tarrytown headquarters. Robert Glazer, CEO of ENT and Allergy Associates, said the regional health care provider “identified the opportunity to satisfy the needs of a growing population by reconfiguring and upgrading our current space and adding a physician – without needing to move – so we grabbed it.”

Expected to be completed by early next year, the upgraded Middletown office will include additional state-of-the-art ear, nose and throat exam rooms, two audio booths, a hearing aid dispensing room, an improved allergy suite, a more spacious reception area, parking and a full-service electronic health records system.

ENTA executives are recruiting a clinician to join the four otolaryngologists and one allergist and immunologist at the Middletown office.