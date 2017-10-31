Schwartzberg Training Center, a new mental health training facility at 1 N. Broadway in White Plains, opened its doors earlier this month.

The center is owned by Cognitive and Behavioral Consultants co-founders, Drs. Alec L. Miller and Lata K. McGinn. McGinn, Miller and their team will conduct intensive training for other professionals at the center.

The center was funded by Harris Schwartzberg, CEO of The Schwartzberg Cos., a private investment firm with a focus on health care operating companies and real estate.

“Harris and Nicole Schwartzberg’s generous contribution has made this training center possible, and thanks to their support, we will now offer training for both professionals in the mental health field, as well as parents, school administrators, teachers and corporate executives,” Miller said.

McGinn and Miller co-founded Cognitive and Behavioral Consultants in 2004, and the company now has offices in Manhattan and White Plains, along with a team of 30 professionals. The company offers clinical services in both Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, as well as services in Parent Child Interaction Therapy, trauma-focused treatments, neuropsychological testing, and executive functioning.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony also featured a pair of notable mental health advocates, actress Glenn Close and New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

For more information, visit www.cbc-psychology.com.