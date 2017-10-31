Steinway & Sons store plans Westport to Greenwich move

With its lease expiring at 501 Post Road East in Westport, Steinway & Sons plans to move its factory-owned showroom to Greenwich in early 2018. The Westport store, which is scheduled to close on Dec. 30, will be running a piano sale on Nov. 3 and 4.

“We have a limited but very beautiful inventory of Steinway grands and uprights as well as Boston and Essex pianos for varying budgets,” said Dan Miceli Sr., retail director for Steinway & Sons. “The rare reductions on these pianos stem from the fact that we would rather see the pianos in homes, studios and schools than have to place them in storage before they are moved to our new location.”

A final decision on its Greenwich location has yet to be made.

Steinway’s global headquarters are in Hamburg, Germany, while its North American headquarters are in Astoria, Queens.