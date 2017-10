The law firm Cramer & Anderson has opened an office in Ridgefield, its sixth location in the state.

The new office, at 38C Grove St., will be run by Joshua Weinshank, a partner in the firm. Senior partner Ken Taylor will be based in the Ridgefield office two days a week.

This is the second Fairfield County office for Cramer & Anderson, which also operates in Danbury. Its other offices are in New Milford, Litchfield, Kent and Washington Depot.