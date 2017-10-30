Greenwich Hospital has teamed up with pediatric emergency medicine physicians at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital to offer what it calls the region’s most advanced children’s emergency services.

“This collaborative effort enhances the level of emergency services available to the thousands of children who turn to our emergency department each year,” said Dr. Christopher Davison, medical director of Greenwich Hospital’s Emergency Department. Children make up about a quarter of the 40,000 visits made to Greenwich Hospital’s emergency department each year, he said.

The pediatric emergency medicine physicians from Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital will be concentrating their coverage at Greenwich Hospital from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m.

In addition, Greenwich Hospital has a full staff of pediatricians during the day who can be called to the emergency department when the pediatric emergency medicine physicians are not in-house, Davison said.

Dr. Karen Santucci, medical director of Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital Emergency Department, is among those now working at Greenwich Hospital.

“Parents have peace of mind with the added level of support and expertise that pediatric emergency medicine specialists bring to Greenwich Hospital,” she said.

Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital was ranked as the top children’s hospital in Connecticut by U.S. News & World Report.