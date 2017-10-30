Stamford’s High Ridge Brands names Amanda Allen as CFO

Personal care products firm High Ridge Brands Co. has appointed Amanda D.H. Allen to CFO. As a result, the Stamford company’s current CFO and Chief Operating Officer, Richard S. Kirk Jr., will now serve exclusively as COO.

The move will allow Kirk to focus on High Ridge’s operations, which were expanded significantly as a result of its recent acquisition of Dr. Fresh LLC, a provider of oral care products.

Allen started her career in consumer packaged goods and retail investment banking at UBS and subsequently worked in corporate finance and strategic planning leadership roles at Waterworks, PepsiCo and Starwood Hotels. Most recently, she led finance and accounting as the CFO of Edible Arrangements.

High Ridge’s brands include VO5, White Rain, Zest and Coast soaps.