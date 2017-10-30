Home Fairfield Wahlburgers opens first CT eatery at Westfield Trumbull Mall

Wahlburgers opens first CT eatery at Westfield Trumbull Mall

Phil Hall
The restaurant chain Wahlburgers debuted its first Connecticut location in a soft opening on Friday at the Westfield Trumbull Mall.

wahlburgers westfield trumbull mallThis is the 19th outlet in North America for Wahlburgers, which is owned by sibling actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their chef brother Paul. The chain is also the subject of a reality television series that has been running on the A&E cable network since 2014.

The new Wahlburgers is in the mall’s upper level that was formerly occupied by Ruby Tuesday’s, which closed in August 2016. A formal grand opening ceremony for the eatery has not been scheduled.

