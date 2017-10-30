Deirdre M. Daly resigns as U.S. attorney for Connecticut

Deirdre M. Daly resigned as U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut on Friday, after serving four years.

Daly was appointed by President Barack Obama and sworn in May 28, 2014. She served in an acting capacity for the previous year, and was earlier the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Connecticut office. When Donald Trump became president, he continued the longstanding tradition of replacing the U.S. attorneys appointed by the preceding administration. Daly was initially asked to submit her resignation, but that decision was reversed and she was allowed to remain until this month so she could complete 20 years with the U.S. Department of Justice.

U.S. Attorney General appointed John D. Durham as the interim U.S. Attorney for Connecticut, whose office employs 66 assistant U.S. attorneys and 46 staff members at locations in Bridgeport, New Haven and Hartford.