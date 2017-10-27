Datto acquired by investment firm and merged into Autotask

Datto, a Norwalk-headquartered provider of business data protection solutions, has been acquired by Vista Equity Partners, a San Francisco investment firm focused on software, data and technology-enabled businesses. Datto will be merged with Autotask, a Vista portfolio company that provides cloud-based IT business management platform solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Datto founder and CEO Austin McChord will continue as the chief executive of the newly merged entity, while Autotask CEO Mark Cattini will serve as a as a strategic advisor to the board of directors. The combined organizations will have 1,300 employees and offices in nine countries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“This unique combination of talent with a track record of success marks a new chapter that will make an even bigger impact for our Managed Service Provider partners, by delivering an unprecedented set of capabilities for them to serve millions of small businesses in the future,” said McChord.