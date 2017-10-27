Fairfield & Westport Minuteman ceases publication

The weekly Fairfield and Westport Minuteman newspaper has ceased publication, effective immediately.

The move comes nearly six months after it and other assets of 21st Century Media Newspaper LLC were purchased by Hearst Connecticut Media, and a few weeks before it would have reached its 24th anniversary on Nov. 23. The Westport Minuteman had been combined with the Fairfield Minuteman by Hearst, which among other titles operates the Westport News and Fairfield Citizen.

In a letter included in the Minuteman’s final issue published on Oct. 26, Westport News publisher Paul Barbetta wrote: “Instead of the Minuteman publications you normally received on Thursdays, every Friday you can expect to receive the Westport News — a highly respected newspaper dedicated to your community.”

The Minuteman News Center link now redirects to the Fairfield Citizen’s homepage.