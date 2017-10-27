Aircastle relocates Stamford executive offices

Aircastle Ltd., which acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide, has moved its Stamford office location from 300 Stamford Place to 201 Tresser Boulevard, which will house the executive offices for its global operations.

The move “demonstrates our commitment to the Stamford area, and provides Aircastle with access to the deep pool of professionals across the entire tristate region,” said CEO Mike Inglese. “The new space will accommodate our expected growth for many years.”

As of June 30, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 203 aircraft leased to 71 customers in 38 countries.