Century 21 Stores, a Manhattan fashion retailer, has opened a store at the Mall at Cross County.

The two-floor, 70,000-square-foot store features women’s, men’s, shoes, accessories, children’s, cosmetics, technology and home departments. The store will also offer vintage designer handbags, accessories, jewelry and watches from brands including Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Hermès.

The shop at 750 Central Park Ave. marks the 56-year-old company’s first in Yonkers.

“The DNA of our family-owned business is delivering value to our consumers by making the unattainable, attainable through our longstanding relationships with luxury brands,” CEO Raymond Gindi said. “We are excited to be a part of the renovation at The Mall at Cross County and deliver designer brands at amazing prices to the Yonkers community.”

The company operates stores in Lincoln Square, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, along with locations in Philadelphia and Sawgrass Mills, Florida. There are also Century 21 stores in Paramus, Morristown and Elizabeth in New Jersey.