Trumbull’s Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar moving to New Haven

Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar, a two-decade fixture of Trumbull’s restaurant scene, closed this week and announced plans to reopen next month in New Haven.

The restaurant was originally known as Marisa’s Ristorante and had previously operated in Bridgeport for a decade before moving to 6540 Main St. in Trumbull. It changed its name to Cast Iron in 2016. The Trumbull location is being redeveloped as a 20,000-square-foot commercial plaza that will include at least one restaurant.

Rather than remain in Trumbull, Cast Iron is moving into the 660 State St. site in New Haven that was home to Carmen Anthony, which operated for more than a decade before shutting down in 2015. The restaurant plans a November opening in New Haven, but has not set a specific date.