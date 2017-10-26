Nov. 4, is the date for The Four Seasons Ball Crystal Gala, Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt St., Wilton. The charity benefit begins at 7 p.m., and will honor retiring Martin D. Schwartz, president and CEO of The Kennedy Center, in recognition of his more than 39 years of advocacy and leadership in support of people with disabilities.

There will be a social hour, followed by dinner and dancing to the band Cracked Ice until midnight; black tie optional. Tickets are $200 per person and can be ordered online at thekennedycenterinc.org. For more, call 203-365-8522, ext. 213.