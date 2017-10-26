Giles selected for top 100

Trumbull attorney Laurie B. Giles has been selected for inclusion in The National Black Lawyers – Top 100. It’s a professional honorary organization composed primarily of black lawyers, but also welcomes non-black attorneys who promote diversity. Membership is by invitation only and is limited to the top 100 attorneys in each state who have demonstrated excellence and achieved outstanding results in their careers.

According to her biography published by the organization, Giles’ practice areas include business, trust and estates, family and elder law. She has served as a special master for the Connecticut Superior Court, a hearing officer for the Bridgeport Board of Education, a labor relations officer and co-chair of a U.S. Justice Department convened task force.

Giles is an author, a former radio talk show host and has been a guest on numerous radio and television shows.