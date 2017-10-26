Three groups share golf tournament proceeds

More than 120 golfers took part in the 12th Annual DiMatteo Family Charitable Foundation Golf Tournament at the Oronoque Country Club in Stratford. The event was organized by the DiMatteo Group in Shelton for the benefit of three nonprofits and raised more than $31,000 that was split among the three.

The organizations that benefited are the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley in Shelton, Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut based in Trumbull and Valley Community Foundation in Derby.

The foundation was established by the DiMatteo Group as a tribute to Anthony DiMatteo, the company founder, who was battling cancer at the time.

“Our Family Foundation in conjunction with our Golf Tournament is committed to supporting organizations that benefit our family, clients and staff,” said John DiMatteo, president of the DiMatteo Group. “Since its inception over a decade ago, we have contributed over $304,000 for various well-known local and national charities that fund research, education and finding a cure for diseases.”