Dineen receives heritage honor

Darien resident David Dineen has been recognized by Irish America magazine with a 2017 Wall Street 50 Award that is given to Irish-American and Irish-born leaders in the financial industry. The Waterford Crystal awards were presented during a dinner held at the St. Regis in New York City.

As the executive vice president heading community banking at Bankwell, Dineen oversees the bank’s deposit lines of businesses, including retail, commercial and treasury management, as well as e-banking and marketing.

Dineen is a third-generation Irish-American. His father’s family has roots in Roscommon and his mother’s in Mayo. His mother’s grandparents went to Long Island for their honeymoon and subsequently decided to move to the U.S.

“I think it’s an Irish family value to take care of each other always,” Dineen said. “Our home was always open to friends for food, shelter or just to spend time together, and these are qualities my children are learning as they grow up.”