John Mayer sets up scholarships with FCCF

Singer/songwriter John Mayer, winner of seven Grammy awards, has established the Richard Mayer Scholarship Fund at Fairfield County’s Community Foundation in honor of his father, Richard, who marked his 90th birthday Oct. 11.

John was born in Bridgeport and grew up in Fairfield. At one time, his father Richard was the principal of Central High School in Bridgeport. His mother, Margaret, was a middle school English teacher.

The fund will be administered by the foundation and will provide college scholarships for graduates of the Bridgeport public schools who are planning to study education in preparation for becoming either a classroom teacher or educational administrator.

“We are delighted to be able to help John Mayer give such a special gift to his father Richard. The legacy created by the Richard Mayer Scholarship Fund will help deserving Bridgeport Public School students to reach for the stars and make their dreams come true,” said Juanita James, CEO and president of FCCF.