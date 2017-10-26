Two promotions at William Raveis

Shelton-based William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance has announced that Bill Gamelli is its new executive vice president of customer acquisition and product innovation. He is a 30-year veteran of the company and has served as interim COO since January 2015.

Gamelli will now focus on generating leads for the company’s more than 4,000 agents through e-commerce, call centers and relocation networks, as well as developing and integrating new technology tools.

The company also has named Jason Wilson, its vice president and regional director of operations and affiliate companies to become vice president, user experience, career development and affiliate companies. Wilson will be charged with revamping the company’s education program and gathering feedback directly from agents on new technology and services.