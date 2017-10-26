Rossetti joins Verrill Dana

The law firm Verrill Dana has announced that trial attorney Kristen Rossetti has joined its Westport office.

Rossetti’s practice focuses on complex commercial litigation matters and family law. She also manages discovery, legal research/writing and trial preparation. She is admitted to practice in New York and her admission to the Connecticut Bar is pending.

Prior to joining Verrill Dana, Rossetti was a commercial litigator at a national law firm where she focused on insurance recovery litigation.

In addition to Connecticut, Verrill Dana has offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine and Washington, D.C.