Medical association honors physicians

The Fairfield County Medical Association hosted its annual meeting Oct. 19 at the Inn at Longshore in Westport. Keynote speaker was Noel Robin, chairman of the Department of Medicine at Stamford Hospital and a professor at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Achievement awards were presented to Drs. Michael Parry, Frank Scifo, Leslie Miller, John Martignetti, Stephen Winter, Siddarth Jathuria and Jemi Samuel.

Additionally, five physicians who have been practicing medicine for 50 years were recognized at the event: Anton Chinniah, Ivan Cohen, Gregory D’Onofrio, Richard Link and Kenneth Maiocco.

Connecticut state Rep. Jonathan Steinberg of Westport received the organization’s 2017 Legislator of the Year award for being a strong patient and physician advocate.

Mark S. Thompson, the association’s executive director, said, “Now more than ever we need doctors who are dedicated to the highest level of care possible, and the individuals honored here tonight are exemplary members of the medical community who embody that standard.”