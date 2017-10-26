New development director at VNY

Elisabeth M. Vieselmeyer has joined Volunteer New York! as its director of development.

Vieselmeyer is a certified fundraising executive and has been treasurer of the Westchester chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals since 2015. She previously worked in the development offices at The Children’s Village, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the American Heart Association.

One of the first events Vieselmeyer is working on is the Volunteer Spirit Awards fundraising gala planned for April 2018. It will be the event’s 38th year.