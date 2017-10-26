Law firm makes $5K donation

The law firm McCabe & Mack LLP in Poughkeepsie has donated $5,000 to support the expansion into Poughkeepsie of the Boys & Girls Club of Newburgh’s after-school program, as well as a bronze sponsorship for the Dutchess Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s upcoming Athena Awards to honor community leaders in the region.

Kevin White, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club, said, “Our students want and need these crucial programs that keep them safe, engaged with positive role models and on track academically. Our youth deserve our commitment and our best efforts and we are so grateful for the support of the entire community in making this a reality.”

David L. Posner, managing partner of the law firm, said, “The attorneys of McCabe & Mack remain committed to the ideals of public service and giving back to the community.” The firm was founded 120 years ago by John E. Mack, who was a district attorney, judge and political adviser to Franklin Delano Roosevelt.