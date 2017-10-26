United Way event raises $100K

United Way’s Annual Day of Golf held at Mount Kisco Country Club raised nearly $100,000 to support the organization’s programs in Westchester and Putnam.

Bud Hammer, president of Atlantic Westchester, a commercial and industrial HVAC and energy efficiency company in Bedford Hills, was recognized for his continued support and dedication to the community.

“Working with the United Way has been extremely rewarding and I’m glad that the people in our community who rely upon the many programs and resources are able to get access to the support they need,” Hammer said.

Alana Sweeny, president and CEO of the United Way of Westchester and Putnam, said, “The money raised by this event will help residents of Westchester and Putnam to become self-sufficient, through programs like United2Read, Financial Education Program, Teach Me to Fish and our 211 referral line.’’