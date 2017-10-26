Iona leadership award goes to Thompson

Sydney Thompson of the Iona College women’s swimming and diving program was recognized as recipient of the 2017-18 Joseph J. DePaolo Endowed Leadership Award. Thompson was selected for her leadership qualities in academics and athletics and her qualities as a representative of her family, her team, and the college.

The award is named for Joseph J. DePaolo, a 1981 graduate who is the president and CEO of Signature Bank. It goes to a junior or senior student-athlete who has high academic standing and displays the ethical and moral characteristics that have enabled DePaolo’s success.

Thompson said, “I am so happy to receive this award on behalf of myself, my family and my team. The last two years at Iona have been a dream come true.”

Swimming and diving head coach Nick Cavataro said, “She is a superbly talented, organized and motivated individual who embraces the challenge of competition, educational excellence and service in a way I have never seen before in my 36 seasons at Iona.”

Thompson volunteered with other Iona student-athletes for a mission to Zambia, various Midnight Runs to help the homeless, Project Family Soup Kitchens and Project Sunshine among other community service efforts.