Hospital and mall highlight health issue

The Westchester mall in White Plains and White Plains Hospital joined forces Oct. 14 for a day of activities in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Women learned about their breast cancer risk and healthy lifestyle changes to help prevent cancer at five stations that featured expert advice as part of the day’s theme: “5 Ways to Reduce Your Risk.”

Each station focused on one method which research has shown may help reduce the risk of breast cancer. For example, a “nourish your body” station offered nonalcoholic beverages and nutritional snacks while an oncology dietician from the hospital presented information on lowering cancer risks through a healthy diet.