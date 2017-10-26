Americares honors George H.W. and Barbara Bush

Former President and onetime Greenwich resident George H. W. Bush and wife Barbara were honored during an event at Westchester County Airport on Oct. 14 by Stamford-based nonprofit Americares.

They received Americares’ Bob and Leila Macauely Humanitarian Spirit Award in recognition of their continued support. The organization’s 30th Airlift Benefit was held in a hangar at the airport.

“We really want to thank you for this wonderful award,” Mrs. Bush said in a videotaped acceptance speech. “We really don’t deserve it – though other people do – but we are thrilled to have it. Thank you very much, and thanks for all you do.”

Jonathan Bush Jr., nephew of the former president and first lady, was there to accept the award on their behalf.

The Bushes have supported Americares since it was founded in 1979.

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, co-hosts of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, were the emcees. There was an appearance by “Scandal” star and Fairfield County resident Tony Goldwyn. The event attracted about 1,000 guests and raised more than $3 million to be used in vital care services.

At the end of the benefit, 100 guests boarded a plane for a journey to Guatemala to see Americares’ health programs in action. Goldwyn and his daughter, Tess were among the passengers.