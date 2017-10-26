Four join NY-P Medical Group

Four doctors affiliated with the Columbia University Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian (NY-P) Lawrence Hospital have joined the NY-P Medical Group Westchester. They will be based at the group’s offices in the Vernon Hills Shopping Center at 700 White Plains Road in Scarsdale.

Deborah Finkelstein is a board-certified internist. She earned her medical degree from New York University School of Medicine and completed an internship and residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Montefiore Medical Center.

Deborah Hemel is a board-certified internist. She earned her medical degree from University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship in 2005 to study post-traumatic stress disorder at the University of Haifa in Israel. She went on to complete her residency in internal medicine at New York University-Bellevue Medical Center.

Debra Adler-Klein is a board-certified internist and infectious disease specialist. She earned her medical degree from Albert

Einstein College of Medicine and completed a residency in internal medicine at The Stamford Hospital and a fellowship in infectious diseases at NY-P Hospital (then known as Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, Presbyterian Hospital).

Julie Tobak is a board-certified gastroenterologist and an expert in endoscopy and colonoscopy. She graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Montefiore Medical Center.