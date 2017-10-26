ConnectiCare has announced it will participate in Connecticut’s Small Business Health Options Program (SHOP) exchange, offered through Access Health CT, in 2018.

Through the state’s SHOP exchange, Access Health offers health insurance options to employers with 50 or fewer full-time employees.

“We’re excited to have ConnectiCare on board as another option for small businesses to provide health care coverage for their employees in 2018,” Access Health CT CEO Jim Wadleigh said. “Offering a variety of coverage options goes a long way in keeping our small businesses more productive, happier and healthier.”

Access Health also announced that it has selected Softheon, a cloud-based health insurance exchange distribution and services provider, to facilitate its SHOP program; the move will enhance the consumer experience with real-time health insurance products and services, the exchange said.