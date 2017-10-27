Facing possible funding cuts, Open Door to host fundraiser

Open Door Family Medical Centers will host a fall fundraising dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase.

The “Tune In” themed event will feature a collection of musicians, including Grammy-nominated guitarist Gil Parris, urban folk-jazz artist KJ Denhert and soul band Rob Wallis and The Rhythm Method.

During the event, Open Door will honor Denise Gonick, president and CEO of MVP Heath Care, and Dr. Binoy Singh, associate chief of cardiovascular medicine and director of clinical business development for Northwell Health Lenox Hill.

The fundraiser comes against the backdrop of the organization’s potential federal funding cuts. Last month, Congress failed to reauthorize the Community Health Centers Fund by its Sept. 30 expiration date. The funding accounts for about 70 percent of the $6 million in federal funding received by Open Door.

For registration or for more information, call 914-502-1417 or visit opendoormedical.org.

Open Door is a nonprofit community-based primary medical care provider that serves more than 55,000 patients each year. Open Door has Family Medical Centers in Ossining, Port Chester, Mamaroneck, Sleepy Hollow, Mount Kisco and Brewster.