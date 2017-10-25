Stamford’s Dream Payments swings deal with smart payment terminal firm

Dream Payments, a fintech company that powers mobile commerce and payment services for merchants across the continent via the cloud, has launched Dream Payments Point of Sale for First Data’s Clover merchants.

The launch of Dream Payments POS, combined with smart payment terminal firm Clover, enables merchants to sell everywhere, accept all payments and access apps like QuickBooks to run their businesses from the palms of their hands.

Headquartered in Toronto, the company – which earlier this year established its U.S. presence in Stamford – said its Dream Payments POS will be available for businesses of all types, including retailers, restaurants, salons and health care providers, across the nation this fall.