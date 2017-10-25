As part of the commemoration of its 175th anniversary, People’s United Bank has provided a $175,000 grant to Junior Achievement USA, which will be divided among seven individual offices across six states, including two in Fairfield County.

The grant – the largest in the history of the People’s United Community Foundation – will fund “JA in a Day,” an initiative that encourages company employees to volunteer their time to present an entire elementary or middle school program over the course of five to six hours.

Recipients include Stamford-based Junior Achievement of Southwest Connecticut, which serves Darien, New Canaan, Greenwich, Norwalk, Stamford, and Weston; and Bridgeport-based Junior Achievement of Western Connecticut, which serves the remainder of Fairfield County.

Also sharing the funding is Junior Achievement of Southwest New England in Hartford.

The foundation offers awards in support of programs and services that enhance the quality of life for residents across its footprint with three core areas of focus: affordable housing, community, and youth development. Since its 2007 inception, the foundation has granted nearly $26 million to non-profits.

The Bridgeport bank is also conducting a companywide volunteer effort, challenging its employees to participate in 175 volunteer projects throughout the communities it serves. Special customer appreciation days and product promotions will also be a part of the celebration.