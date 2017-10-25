New Connecticut task force to target cybercrime

Connecticut U.S. Attorney Deirdre M. Daly has joined with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in announcing the creation of the Connecticut Cyber Task Force to investigate cybercrime and related criminal activity within the state.

Seven Fairfield County police departments – Bridgeport, Fairfield, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford and Westport – are members of the task force, which will be based at the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s office in New Haven. Daly noted that Connecticut has been home to several major cybercrime investigations during the past decade, most notably the 2011 dismantling of the Coreflood botnet. The new task force will prioritize the investigation of cybercriminals that defraud companies of their money and information and dark web denizens involved in the illegal acquisition and distribution of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs.

“The broad reach of cybercriminals can be felt almost every day in Connecticut,” Daly said. “Day after day, we learn of companies, municipalities, educational institutions, hospitals, public utilities, nonprofits and citizens being targeted by bad actors. These cybercriminals seek to disrupt our work, steal our intellectual property, compromise the personal or financial information of employees, customers and citizens through dedicated denial of service attacks, spear phishing campaigns, ransomware and malware attacks and other computer hacks or cyber intrusions.”

Other law enforcement agencies involved in the new task force include the Connecticut State Police, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and Internal Revenue Service.