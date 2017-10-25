Sacred Heart University creates John Moriarty Institute in Ireland

Sacred Heart University has announced the launch of the John Moriarty Institute for Ecology and Spirituality at the school’s new campus building in Dingle, Ireland.

The institute is named after Irish philosopher and writer John Moriarty (1938-2007), whose literary output focused on mankind’s connection to creation and the environment. The institute will be based in a former Christian Brothers school and will offer library and archival materials for students, as well as shared space for offices and classrooms.

“Although the school has been abandoned for about 15 years, it has good bones,” said John Roney, professor of history and co-chairman of Sacred Heart’s Dingle Council. “Completion of the purchase of the property should be done before the end of 2017.”

The institute is scheduled to present an inaugural lecture on Nov. 28. It will host an adult educational tour in June titled “In the Footsteps of John Moriarty” that will visit Irish environmental sites and consider their connection with nature.