Wild Ginger, Asian fusion eatery in Ridgefield, closes after two decades

Wild Ginger, an Asian fusion restaurant in Ridgefield for two decades, shut down on Monday following the expiration of its lease.

The restaurant at 461 Main St. posted a sign inside its glass front door that read: “Lease end closing. Really appreciate your support for two decades. We will always remember this peaceful town and all the lovely, beautiful peoples! May God bless you all.”

Wild Ginger offered a mix of Chinese, Japanese, Thai and Vietnamese cuisine, along with gluten-free and vegan dishes, plus some decidedly non-Asian New York cheesecake and chocolate mousse cake in its dessert selections. The owners of Wild Ginger, which did not have a website or Facebook page, could not be reached for comment.