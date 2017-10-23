Shinola, a Detriot design brand with stores in Brooklyn and Manhattan, opened its doors in The Westchester mall in White Plains.

Founded in 2011, the company manufactures luxury watches, bicycles, leather goods, journals, jewelry and audio equipment.

“Shinola features exceptional products that are really going to appeal to our guests and enhance their shopping experience,” said Paula Kelliher, director of marketing for the mall at 125 Westchester Ave. “Shinola will be a welcome addition to The Westchester.”

The new 861-square-foot store will feature a lineup of modern goods, including a custom watch program that allows shoppers to personalize their watches that can be made in the store.

The store will also offer free monogramming.

The Westchester outpost marks the company’s 27th brick-and-mortar store, including shops in Washington, D.C., Dallas, Chicago, Hawaii, Boston, Los Angeles, Paris and London.