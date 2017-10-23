Regeneron, Boehringer Ingelheim make magazine’s top employers list

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals topped Science magazine’s list of the world’s leading science employers – the fifth time in six years that the Tarrytown company has been named the No. 1 workplace since it first appeared at No. 2 in 2011.

Of the 23 novel drugs approved by the FDA through June 2017, the company’s President and Chief Scientific Officer George Yancopoulos said that Regeneron invented two, which were developed and commercialized with Sanofi.

Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim, whose North American headquarters are in Ridgefield, also made the list at 16th, marking its 13th consecutive year on the rankings.

Over the next five years, Boehringer said it plans to invest approximately $12.9 billion in international research and development. Today, it has more than 100 R&D pipeline projects and boasts more than 70 key innovative partnerships while employing approximately 8,000 people in its four R&D centers.