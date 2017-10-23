Single-family home sales in Connecticut during September were 7 percent below the sales volume from one year earlier, according to new data from Connecticut Realtors. The total units of homes sold were 3,095 last month compared with 3,328 in September 2016.

Also on the decline was the single-family residential home median sales price. Last month’s median sales price of $249,950 was 1.6 percent lower than the $254,000 level recorded in that same time period last year.

Connecticut’s townhouse and condominium sales in September also slumped. A total of 748 units were sold last month versus 791 units one year earlier, a 5.4 percent decline. However, the median sales price for townhouses and condominiums median sales price was $170,000, a 3 percent increase from $165,000 in that same time period in 2016.