CT congressional incumbents report strong fundraising ahead of ’18 election

Phil Hall
The next federal election is more than a year away, but Connecticut’s Democratic congressional incumbents have already amassed substantial campaign funds.

CT congressional fundraising electionAccording to data from the WTNH Capitol Report, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy has raised more than $6 million to finance his re-election campaign. In comparison, his likely Republican opponent, Branford businessman Dominic Rapini, raised about $51,000.

Fairfield County’s congressional representatives have also secured significant campaign donations. U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty raised $916,000 this year, while her challenger, Craig Diangelo, raised about $7,500. U.S. Rep. Jim Himes has $542,000 for his re-election, but so far he has no Republican opponent.

Among the other Connecticut legislators seeking re-election, U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney raised $412,000 while his GOP foe Alton “Clay” Slawson III has not raised any money and Rep. John Larson brought in $482,000 and has no announced opponent. Rep. Rosa DeLauro is facing a primary challenge from Bryan Anderson, and DeLauro is near the $420,000 mark while Anderson has not reported any fundraising. That race is also lacking an announced Republican opponent.

