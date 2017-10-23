CT congressional incumbents report strong fundraising ahead of ’18 election

The next federal election is more than a year away, but Connecticut’s Democratic congressional incumbents have already amassed substantial campaign funds.

According to data from the WTNH Capitol Report, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy has raised more than $6 million to finance his re-election campaign. In comparison, his likely Republican opponent, Branford businessman Dominic Rapini, raised about $51,000.

Fairfield County’s congressional representatives have also secured significant campaign donations. U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty raised $916,000 this year, while her challenger, Craig Diangelo, raised about $7,500. U.S. Rep. Jim Himes has $542,000 for his re-election, but so far he has no Republican opponent.

Among the other Connecticut legislators seeking re-election, U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney raised $412,000 while his GOP foe Alton “Clay” Slawson III has not raised any money and Rep. John Larson brought in $482,000 and has no announced opponent. Rep. Rosa DeLauro is facing a primary challenge from Bryan Anderson, and DeLauro is near the $420,000 mark while Anderson has not reported any fundraising. That race is also lacking an announced Republican opponent.