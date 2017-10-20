Connecticut to receive $3.2M from multistate General Motors settlement

Connecticut is set to receive $3.2 million out of a $120 million settlement that General Motors reached with 49 states and the District of Columbia to resolve allegations of defective ignition switches in certain GM automobiles.

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen announced that $350,000 from the settlement will go into his department’s Consumer Protection Fund and the remainder will be deposited in the state’s General Fund.

The settlement follows a three-year multistate investigation spurred by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration recalls of the defective ignition switches, which affected more than 9 million vehicles. Jepsen alleged that certain GM employees knew about the problems as early as 2004, but the company intentionally delayed making recalls and continued selling motor vehicles with the defective ignition switch.

The settlement is awaiting court approval before being finalized.

“I’m pleased that this matter has been brought to a resolution that involves new guarantees from GM when it comes to recalls and repairs involving its vehicles,” Jepsen said.