Westcott Cove Wine & Spirits opens Fairfield location

Stamford retailer Westcott Cove Wine & Spirits has opened a second location at 1490 Post Road in Fairfield.

According to its website, Westcott Cove offers customers a selection of 493 spirits, 459 wines and 151 beers.

“We feature many of the most popular brands, but if you are looking for something particular that we don’t have, we will gladly order it for you,” said Alex Lukiv, who manages the store that is owned by his father, Ihor Lukiv.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony presided over by Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau was held earlier this week. The new store, along with the original location at 705 Shippan Avenue in Stamford, offers free delivery on the weekends.