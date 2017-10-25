PSCB Bank, American Heart Association, NYP to host cook-off

PCSB Bank, NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and the American Heart Association will host the 2017 Healthy Eating Community Cook-Off on Nov. 7.

The cook-off is designed to raise awareness for Eat Smart Month, an initiative by the American Heart Association that encourages people to make healthy eating choices as they approach the holiday season.

The cook-off will take place at noon in the lobby of NewYork-Presbyterian’s hospital at 1980 Crompond Road in Cortlandt Manor.

The public is invited to submit healthy recipes at one of PCSB’s 15 branches throughout Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess and Rockland counties, or at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital. The entry deadline is Oct. 27.

“As a community-focused bank, we are dedicated to enhancing the well-being of people in the counties we serve. This includes physical, as well as financial health,” said Joseph D. Roberto, chairman, president and CEO of PCSB. “The Community Cook-Off really engages people in thinking about how to make healthier food choices, get fit and improve heart health, while still enjoying delicious meals.”

Four finalists will be chosen to present their recipes at the cook-off. A panel of culinary judges will taste each dish and select a champion who will receive a grand prize of an Apple Watch. Finalists will receive a Fitbit wristband.

The event will also feature local produce, crafts, a raffle and a cardiologist to answer questions about heart health.

For more information about Eat Smart Month, visit Heart.org/nationaleatinghealthyday.