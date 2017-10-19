Hospice of Westchester celebrates

Hospice of Westchester (HOW) recently hosted its 16th annual “In Celebration” reception at the Westchester Country Club in Rye. The guest speaker was Stone Phillips, formerly with NBC News where he was co-anchor of “Dateline NBC.”

Phillips, an Emmy Award-winner, in 2013 produced a documentary seen on PBS that dealt with problems he encountered trying to care for his aging parents. Both of his parents were in hospice programs during the final months of their lives.

“Hospice is wise and wonderful, and hospice professionals and volunteers are angels,” said Phillips.

Proceeds from the event were designated to benefit The Anna & Louis H. Shereff Caregiver and Complementary Care Programs, providing therapies to alleviate pain, stress and anxiety. The therapies are offered to all HOW patients at no cost.