Cerebral Palsy of Westchester honors two

Cerebral Palsy of Westchester held its 68th Annual Pioneer Dinner at The Surf Club in New Rochelle. This year’s Martie Osterer Award went to Mercedes Flud, a resident of St. Dominic’s Home in the Co-op City section of the Bronx. She was honored for the progress she has made to live life to the fullest, despite physical and other obstacles she has faced.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognized the commitment, dedication and service to the organization of Kiyoko Brown. She has been a board member, secretary of the executive board, member of fundraising committees and active in numerous projects.