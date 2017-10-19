Klein named to advisory council

Gerald J. Klein Jr., president and CEO of the Tompkins Mahopac Bank, has been appointed to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council. The council is composed of representatives from commercial banks, thrift institutions and credit unions in the second district.

The purpose of the council is to provide information and insight to the New York Fed from the perspective of community depository institutions. The New York Fed president and first vice president meet with the council twice a year to discuss regional economic and financial conditions, and other relevant issues. Council members generally serve three-year terms.

“Community members’ banking needs are at the heart of what we do,” said Klein. “I am honored to represent them and their highest interests as a member of this prestigious council.”

The second district includes New York, northern New Jersey, Fairfield County, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.