Services celebrate collaboration

Legal Services of the Hudson Valley and My Sisters’ Place celebrated their 10 years of collaboration with an open house at their joint offices at 100 E. First St. in Mount Vernon.

Since their collaboration began in the Mount Vernon, they have helped more than 13,000 residents. Legal Services of the Hudson Valley provides free comprehensive civil legal services in the areas of domestic violence, housing emergencies, disability law, elder law, health care, consumer fraud and more. My Sisters’ Place deals with victims of domestic violence and human trafficking.

Legal Services CEO Barbara Finkelstein said, “Legal Services of the Hudson Valley could not have asked for a better partner and collaborator in providing essential civil legal services to those that cannot afford an attorney when their basic human needs are at stake, especially for domestic violence survivors. ”

Karen Cheeks-Lomax, CEO of My Sisters’ Place, said of their partner, “They have been incredible partners and the impact we’ve made together has been profound.”

Among the public officials on hand were Westchester County Legislator Lyndon Williams, Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas and state Sen. George Latimer.

Westchester Deputy County Executive Kevin Plunkett presented proclamations on behalf of Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino that acknowledged the work of the two organizations.